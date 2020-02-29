Inmate found with meth inside Ohio County Detention Center

Kentucky State Police was notified by the staff at Ohio County Detention Center regarding drug activity inside the facility.

KSP detectives began an investigation, which led them to 38-year-old Robert Schroader, of Hartford.

Schroader had methamphetamine inside the jail, according to Kentucky State Police.

He was arrested and charged with:

1) Promoting Contraband – 1st Degree

2) Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offence (methamphetamine)

3) Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offence (methamphetamine)

4) Persistent Felony Offender

Schroader was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Kentucky State Police detectives were assisted by the Ohio County Detention Center staff.