Harlan County boy receives close to 300 birthday cards in 3 days

One simple birthday wish came true for 14-year-old Daniel Saylor.

"One of my wishes was to get a bunch of cards," explained Saylor.

Battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy for close to 5 years, life has not always been so easy.

"It doesn't only affect the muscles it also affects the bones," said Daniel's stepfather Bobby Harris.

Unable to go back to school, Daniel mentioned to his family he would like to have a few birthday cards from people across the country. So with one small facebook post and a few hundred shares later, this dream quickly became a reality.

"We had no idea that we would ever get anywhere near this amount of birthday cards," Harris laughed.

Receiving close to 300 hundred birthday cards in just 3 days.

While his birthday may still be a few days away, the celebration has already begun.

If you would like to send Daniel a birthday card, his mailing address is:

Daniel Saylor

PO Box 251

Benham, KY 40807