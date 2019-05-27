Harrodsburg Couple killed in a two vehicle head on collision

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred on May 25th, 2019 around 6 P.M. 5 miles east of Springfield on US HWY 150.

39-year-old John Bailey, of Harrodsburg, Ky. was operating a 1999 Harley Davidson when he attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone.

Bailey struck a 2007 Jeep that had slowed down to make left turn. The jeep was being operated by 59-year-old, Warren Purdom, of Springfield, Ky.

Both Bailey and his passenger, 41-year-old Amanda Bailey of Harrodsburg, Ky. were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Purdom was transported to Ephriam McDowell by EMS for non-life threatening injuries. Passengers in Purdom’s vehicle; Tammi Purdom age 54, Warren Purdom age 37 both of Springfield, and Makenzie Purdom age 16 of Willisburg were transported by private vehicle and treated and released from the hospital.