Hart Co. pilot program for new driver's licenses pushed back

\Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet says the pilot rollout of new driver’s licenses in Hart County is to be rescheduled.

Before, the pilot program was supposed to start for the county Wednesday, July 10.

The cabinet says it's to provide additional time for system improvements before the pilot phase continues into the county.

Franklin and Woodford counties recently launched their pilot programs and Hart is expected to be next.

The cabinet says that date of roll out will be announced soon.

Drivers' licensing offices in the county will now be open on Tuesday, July 9.

Before, they were supposed to be closed in order to install new equipment.