Hart County Deputies arrest man for several serious crimes

One man has landed in the Hart County Jail for several serious crimes.

According to Hart County Deputies, they responded to a home on Doc Speevack Road Monday March 23, 2020.

Officials arrested 60-year-old Edwin K Reynolds without incident outside his home and charged him with terroristic threatening, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, and assault fourth degree.

Reynolds was also served two outstanding Emergency Protection Orders before being taken to jail in lieu of a $5,000.00 full cash bond.