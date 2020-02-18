Hart County Escaped Inmate

Tuesday Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call that an inmate had escaped from the Hart County jail.

Darron M. Wren of Cave City was arrested for drug charges.

Wren was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Wren is a white male With brown hair, hazel eyes and is approximately 5'9" and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Authorities ask if anyone has information on the whereabouts of the subject please contact Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270 782- 2010 or by text a tip via the Kentucky state police app.

Callers may remain anonymous.