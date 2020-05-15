Hart County Industrial Authority awarded $500k grant

U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie (KY-02) announced Friday that the Appalachian Regional Commission is awarding a $500,000 grant to the Hart County Industrial Authority.

The grant will be used to expand the Progress Park Industrial Park’s pre-treatment facility, increasing the area’s water capacity and allowing more businesses to develop in the industrial park.

According to Guthrie, the grant will help create 72 new jobs and allow for the development of 40 unoccupied acres in the industrial park.

In a press release, Guthrie said, "I visited the Industrial Park earlier this year and was very impressed by the work they are doing to attract businesses to Hart County. I look forward to visiting again after this expansion is complete.”