Hart County Inmate Escape

The Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call today at 11:54 am from the Hart County Jail requesting assistance in locating an escaped inmate who had fled from a work detail. According to jail staff, inmate Cody D. Dubree gained access to a beige 1986 Nissan Pickup without consent, and had left property located on Bluegrass Ave in Hart County.

Cody Dubree is a white male, 5’9” and approximately 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat. Police say he may be driving the stolen beige 1986 Nissan Pickup, bearing Kentucky license plate 077 VHG. The truck was last seen near the area of 100 Bluegrass Ave in Horse Cave.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Cody Dubree, is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at (270)782-2010.