Hart County K9 helps in drug arrest

The Hart County Sheriff's Department's new K9 helps the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force make a drug arrest.

On Wednesday, K9 Deputy Caleb Butler conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. HWY 31E and HWY 88 in Hardyville.

K9 Rina alerted Deputy Butler to the presence of narcotics. The search of the vehicle revealed narcotics, including Suboxone.

Police say Wayne Corbin, 48, of Hardyville, gave consent to a search of his home where 4.8 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine and evidence of narcotic trafficking was found.

Corbin was arrested and charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree—Drug Unspecified, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense--(> or = 2 grams Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia—Buy/Possess, Acquire Prop from Income from Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and several other traffic related offenses.

Corbin was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Rina is new to the department , just passing her K9 Certification on Friday.

