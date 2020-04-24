Hart County collision results in multiple fatalities

Three people were killed as a result of an accident on I-65 in Hart County.

The Kentucky State Police received a call around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 65 near the 70 mile marker northbound.

According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that 38-year-old Dantarance Hobert, of Indianapolis, IN, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, and was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 when his vehicle struck the rear of a commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle, a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer combination, was being driven by 36-year-old Quojuan Youngblood, of Merrillville, IN, and was also traveling northbound on I-65.

KSP said Dantarance Hobert and a passenger in his vehicle, 27-year-old Ontaria Gilbert, of Indianapolis, IN, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in Hobert's vehicle, 25-year-old Kenneth Lewis and 29-year-old Dominique Qualls, both of Indianapolis, IN, were transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital and then to the University of Louisville Hospital where Kenneth Lewis was later pronounced dead.

According to KSP, Dominique Qualls is currently listed in critical condition. All occupants in Hobert's vehicle were unrestrained at the time of the collision.

Quojuan Youngblood and passenger, 33-year-old Marissa Trinidad, of Gary, IN, were uninjured in the collision.