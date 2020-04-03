Hart County deputy jailer arrested for DUI by Cave City Police

A Hart County deputy jailer has been arrested for DUI and allegedly threatening and kicking an arresting Cave City officer.

According to an arrest citation, midmorning on Thursday, April 2, Cave City Police received a complaint of a possibly intoxicated driver on Happy Valley Street.

When officers made contact with the suspect, Micahel O. Logsdon, at Mammoth Cave Liquors, they say he was unsteady on his feet and unable to perform field sobriety tests.

According to the citation, Logsdon told police he had been drinking tequila since getting off of work that morning and he had stopped to get more liquor.

When Logsdon was being placed under arrest, police say he attempted to pull away from officers.

Logsdon was taken to Caverna Hospital for a blood test. While in the ER registration area, police say Logsdon became combative and belligerent, and was physically restrained until escorted to the police cruiser. He was allegedly combative and resistant the entire way.

While trying to put Logsdon in the car, police say Logsdon then kicked the officer in the groin/right leg area, and made repeated threats to the officer's life, threatening to come to his home to do bodily harm once released from jail.

Friday morning, 13 News confirmed with Hart County Jailer Israel Bergenson that Logsdon was an employee of the jail.

Logsdon was taken to the Barren County Detention Center, charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a police officer, and third-degree terroristic threatening.