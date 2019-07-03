Hart County gets new driver's licenses July 10

The new Kentucky driver's license will be available in Hart County on Wednesday, July 10.

Residents will need to make sure they have the required documents to get the more secure license.

“After launching in Franklin and Woodford counties, we’re excited to extend testing of the new driver’s license production and issuance system to Hart County,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson. “The best advice I have for residents is to take the quick online IDocument Guide quiz to confidently gather the right documents you’ll need to present at a Circuit Court Clerk office when it’s time to renew.”

Applicants requesting the new Voluntary Travel ID, or those applying for a license, permit or personal ID for the first time, must present documentation verifying identity, Social Security number, and residency. A key difference when applying for either card version is the Voluntary Travel ID requires two proofs of residency. In addition, citizens are encouraged to note:

- current driver’s licenses are not valid to prove residency or identity

- utility bills and U.S. Postal Service postmarked mail must be less than 61 days old

- photocopies of birth certificates are not accepted

- social security cards must not be laminated

- a bridging document, like a marriage certificate or divorce decree, will be needed to if the legal names on proof documents do not match

Driver’s licensing offices in Hart County will be closed Tuesday, July 9 to allow for the installation of new equipment.