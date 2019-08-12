Hart County man admits to breaking into church, his wife admits they recently used meth

A husband and wife duo are facing burglary charges following an arrest Sunday afternoon.

It all began on Saturday around 9 pm when Kentucky State Police were called out to a complaint of possible shots fired on Mammoth Cave Road and Eudora Road. There, KSP found a truck pulled over on the side of the road that was possibly involved in a shooting.

Inside the truck, KSP found Jaymi Lane in the driver's seat with the vehicle still running. Lane told troopers her husband, Jonathan Lane, told her to drop him off on the side of the road and stated, "He could possibly be out thieving in the area."

Troopers searched for Jonathan Lane for an hour and a half, but were unable to locate him. They gave Jaymi Lane a ride to the Convenient Stop in Horse Cave because she admitted she and her husband had recently used meth.

The following day troopers received a call of a break-in at the Northtown Methodist Church, which is in the same area where they were searching for Jonathan Lane the night before.

Troopers found a point of entry at the church and evidence of a burglary.

Soon KSP received a call from the Hart County Sheriff's Office saying Jaymi and Jonathan Lane were at the sheriff's office admitting Jonathan Lane broke into the church.

Police charged Jonathan Lane with second-degree burglary and Jaymi Lane with conspiracy for second-degree burglary.

