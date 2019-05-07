Hart County woman to be sentenced for shooting her parents

The Hart County woman who plead guilty in April to manslaughter in the death of her father Jeffrey Nie and wanton endangerment in the shooting of her mother Barbara Nie, will be sentenced May 7.

According to the Glasgow Daily Times, Brina Nie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment on April 2.

In our previous report, Kentucky State Police said they had responded to a shooting at a home on Shelton Road in Munfordville.

The homeowner, Jeffrey Nie, had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead.

Nie was living in the home at the time. Nie's mother, Barbara, was also shot and taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

Brina Nie is currently at the Hart County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

She will be sentenced May 7 at 9 a.m.