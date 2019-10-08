Hartford man arrested on drug charges and active warrants

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Hartford Police Department, and Kentucky State Police went to a home in the Hartford area looking for 40-year-old George Clapp who had several active warrants for his arrest.

Once inside, officers found 149 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun, and several items used to sell and/or consume the drug.

Clapp was arrested and charged with one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In addition, officers served the four active arrest warrants as well.

He was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

 
