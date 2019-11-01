Hartford man indicted on child porn and rape charges

A Hartford man has been indicted on several charges related to child pornography and rape.

On October 7th, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Hartford Police Department and Kentucky State Police went to a home in the Hartford area looking for 40-year-old George Clapp who had several active warrants for his arrest. Clapp obtained several new felony charges as a result of the arrest.

Officials say a search of Clapp's electronic devices revealed multiple images and videos of minors under 12 YOA as well as non-consenting adults.

Officials say it appears that Clapp has been giving tattoos to multiple people around the tri-state.

OCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating any female individual who may have received a tattoo from Clapp and that any female that received a tattoo from Clapp contact Detective Katie Pate.

George Clapp was indicted by the Ohio County Grand Jury on the following charges:

Rape 1st Degree Vic <12 (5 COUNTS)

Rape 1st Degree (5 COUNTS)

Promoting a Minor U/16 in a Sex Performance (10 COUNTS)

Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sex Performance by Minor (10 COUNTS)

Video Voyeurism (5 COUNTS)

Sexual Abuse Victim <12 (10 COUNTS)

Use of a Minor in a Sex Performance (10 COUNTS)

Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree

