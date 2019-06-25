Hartford woman arrested on active warrant for arrest

A Hartford woman wanted on a probation violation was arrested Monday after police were given information on her location.

An active arrest warrant was served to Patches Hayse when she was seen entering a convenience store in the Hartford area. She was taken into custody without incident.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said once she was in custody, they found that she had prescription pills that were not in a proper container.

Hayse was charged with one (1) count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), one (1) count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and one (1) count of Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense.

