Harvest Festival draws thousands to downtown Bowling Green for the second year

For the second year in a row, the City of Bowling Green hosted the Harvest Festival.

The event brings the community to downtown with activities happening at Circus Square Park and the SoKY Marketplace.

Organizers say the event combines a range of vendors including crafts, produce, and food.

"What we did this year was we did more pumpkins, a bigger hay fort, more inflatables, more food vendors, we basically took everything a step up," said Kim Lancaster, an organizer of Harvest Festival.

The event is a community-wide effort.

The Warren County Public Library and Just Piddlin' Farm partnered to bring 1,200 pumpkins to the festival.

The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club hosted the zombie walk.

"Our whole goal is to give folks something to do in Bowling Green in the downtown area and showcase what we have to offer down here," said Lancaster.

Organizers say around 3,000 people attended the event last year and they planned for more to attend this year.

If you are a vendor who wants to participate next year organizers say to reach out through the Harvest Festival Facebook page.