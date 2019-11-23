Have you made your Thanksgiving shopping list and checked it twice?

The holiday rush is officially upon us, and this is your last weekend to get those holiday goods!

Here’s some preparedness tips ahead of turkey day.

Be sure you’ve made a list and you’ve checked it twice for all the ingredients you need to make your feast successful.

Once the grocery store doors close you may be limited to only gas stations if you forget that essential ingredient to make Grandma's famous green bean casserole.

The closer we get to Thanksgiving, the longer those grocery store lines tend to be. And those who are traveling to loved ones, give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

And while those birds may remain in stock (no pun intended there) some stores will be closing early so check your nearest grocery for store hours.

Have a safe and blessed holiday from 13 News!