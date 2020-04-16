Have you received your stimulus payment? If so how are you spending it?

13 News got local reactions from the community on how others plan to spend their stimulus and how effective they think this relief will be.

"I've already received my stimulus I'm putting it in my bank account I'm saving it," said teacher, June Franklin. "I think it will bring a lot of security, at least some security to know that they have their bills paid."

"I myself am going to try to save it as much as I can. Um, my grandkids I'll probably splurge a little bit. My grandkids I'll probably splurge a little bit and buy them something," said the grandmother of 2, Lisa Knight.

REPORTER (Brandon Jarrett): DO YOU THINK THIS IS GOING TO HELP A LOT OF AMERICANS AND THE ECONOMY?

"No. I do not think it will help that much. I think that American's are going to spend all their money and not pay their bills. I don't see how it could possibly help, you know, $1,200 does not go far in this day and time," said Knight.

"Well, I'm sure a lot of people will say that it's already spent. My stimulus check will go right to my car repair which is desperately overdue." said the local artist in Bowling Green, Andee Rudloff. "I think the unfortunate thing is based on my math it looks to have been based on a minimum wage salary so I guess we're all getting a good taste of what it's like to live on minimum wage."

If you have yet to receive your payment or trying to find out when your payment will be deposited click here to visit the Get My Payment Tool from the IRS.