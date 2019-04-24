Hayden Lasley and Jennay Leslie

Hayden Lasley

Greenwood High School

As a junior, Hayden has earned a 24 on his ACT and maintains a 4.0 GPA. He plans to graduate high school with a 4.0 GPA and attend college to pursue a degree in either accounting or engineering. Hayden is a member of his school’s football team, National Honor Society, Oar Club, FBLA, and FCA. In his free time, he enjoys playing all types of sports and traveling while also being an active member of his church.

Jennay Leslie

Breckinridge County High School

Jennay maintains a 4.0 GPA and has scored a 27 on her ACT. Outside of class, Jennay is a member of a competitive cheerleading team and teaches beginner gymnastics. She is also an advocate for CPR education and devotes her spare time to others. She is the secretary of her school’s HOSA Club and a junior representative on the student council. Jennay plans to attend college to cheer and earn a degree in exercise science in hopes of becoming a physical therapist in the future.

