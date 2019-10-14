Memorial honors miners who died of black lung

A new monument in Whitesburg recognizes miners who have passed away due to black lung.

Rates for the disease have doubled across the United States since 2000.

The Black Lung Association of Southeastern Kentucky organized the dedication to honor the dead, but also to draw attention to a trust fund for sickened miners and their dependents. A tax that collects for that fund was cut in half near the start of this year.

Gabrielle Helle is one of the minds behind the memorial.Of the 120 names cut into the stone, three belong to men in her family.

"As far as most of the communities here, coal mines formed our towns," Helle said. "There isn't a miner that doesn't go underground, or on the surface who isn't affected. And they just need to be honored."

Organizers said it took over three years to complete the project.