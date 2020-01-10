Health & Wellness Expo 2020

Saturday is the annual Health and Wellness Expo presented by Med Center Health and WBKO.

There will be free screenings to kick off 2020 in a healthy way. There will also be several demonstrations including a competition level jump rope team, fitness demos, and healthy cooking.

"We will have about 70 exhibitors here that will be providing free health screenings and health information. It is just a good time for people to come out and take advantage of these free services," said Doris Thomas, the Vice President of the Med Center Health Foundation.

The expo is from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Sloan Convention Center.

