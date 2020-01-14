Health advocates call for action to stem youth e-cig use

Public health advocates have rallied at Kentucky's Capitol to push for legislation aimed at reducing smoking and e-cigarette use among young people.

A group called the Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow on Tuesday urged Kentucky lawmakers to impose an excise tax on the sale of e-cigarettes.

Another measure backed by the group would raise the minimum legal age in Kentucky to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The coalition also called for increased state funding for tobacco prevention and cessation efforts.

The statehouse rally featured students, health advocates and business leaders.