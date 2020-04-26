Health care services prepare for reopening Monday

On March 23, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order ceasing all elective procedures in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and increase hospital capacity to treat patients.

On Thursday, Governor Beshear introduced phase one which includes re-opening nonurgent/emergent healthcare services, diagnostic, and lab services.

This includes hospital outpatient settings, healthcare clinics, and medical offices, physical therapy settings and chiropractic offices, optometrists, and dental offices.

Opening these services comes with new regulations that offices must follow for the safety of the staff and patients.

"This is intended to be a phased gradual reopening so we can do it thoughtfully safely and see the consequences of these actions so we can take adjustment corrections actions if we need to," said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department for Public Health.

Graves Gilbert Clinic has already been practicing most of the requirements for phase one including screening all patients and staff and cleaning their facilities every hour.

"We are doing extra cleaning and actually have cornered off some other areas to make sure patients keep them social distancing," said Cheryl Harlow, Operations Director, Graves Gilbert Clinic.

If you are planning to visit a doctor on Monday, you might find yourself waiting in the car instead of a waiting room. Traditional waiting rooms are no longer allowed. This is to ensure social distancing and limit the number of people that are in the office at one time.

Dentist offices will also be allowed to open for non-emergency services starting Monday as well.

They will hopefully be able to perform services like routine 6-month cleanings here in the next few weeks.

"We are going to go ahead and gear towards maybe next week being able to do that," said Dr. Kevin Clemmons, DMD. "Then we'll just kind of see what the PPE situation is, kind of where the things are going and where it is trending. If it looks like it is trending down and they give us the green light to go ahead and start that then hopefully next week we will be able to get some of our patients in there."

According to Dr. Clemmons, dentists around Bowling Green are working to create a safe environment for their staff and patient.

One thing that will be essential for going into any doctor's office now is a mask. If you are visiting a health care facility like an acute care hospital or an ambulatory surgical center you are required to wear a surgical/procedural mask. For all other health care settings, you must wear either a surgical/procedural mask or cloth mask/face covering.

All health care providers and staff must wear surgical/procedural masks and gloves while in the health care office/facility.

Telehealth visits are still encouraged but it is safe for you to go in and for an in-person visit.