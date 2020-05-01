Health department considers region of western Kentucky as 'hot spot'

Warren County has seen a significant number of increases of COVID-19 recently. In fact, a month ago, the county sat at 18 cases, while Friday the county is reporting 344 cases.

However, local officials say there's a reason for this.

"With increased testing we will see increased positive cases in our area - do not get alarmed," said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director of Barren River District Health Department.

Meanwhile, Governor Beshear has called Bowling Green a 'hot spot' several times last week.

"I don't think we can just isolate that to Warren County, I think it's Western Kentucky as a hole," said Hunt.

Hopkins County has a population of over 44,000, and they have over 200 cases, and Warren County, with a population of over 132,000 and 344, the Barren River District Health Department considers the entire region of Western Kentucky one.

"I think there are pockets throughout the state that started seeing cases early on, so they are slowing down; while other areas of the state such as Western Kentucky, we're still seeing cases, but we saw our first case several weeks after several parts of the state," said Hunt.

With testing at the South Warren site going on for two weeks, you can expect Bowling Green's numbers to jump even more.

"We have more testing sites now so we're going to have a spike," says Hunt.

Many have noticed discrepancies between the Barren River District Health Department's positive case numbers compared to the state run site numbers. Hunt says that has to do how labs are reporting their numbers.

"The labs are sending the results straight to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The governor reports and we still haven't received those yet -- and vice versa. Some numbers we have, if you notice on our data, that the governor hasn't released yet," said Hunt.

Overall -- expanded testing is needed and it's being delivered right here in southcentral Kentucky.

"I'm excited that we have the Kroger Partnership this week and next," said Hunt.

The health department says graphs indicate that Kentucky as a state is currently peaking right now.