Health officials, vape store owners react to new tobacco laws

Recently, the age to purchase tobacco products was raised from 18 to 21 to try and combat the number of teenagers using popular e-cigarette devices.

"I think the whole idea behind raising the age to 21 is just to protect our youth. Our youth is a vulnerable population," said Cally Stuart, health educator, Barren River District Health Department.

The new minimum age requirement is applied to all tobacco products and one vape shop owner says he supports the decision.

"Personally I am for it if that is what the law is. If that is what is going to help with the younger generation not be addicted to nicotine or not being able to have access to it," said Joshua Lavigne, owner of Allen County Vapes. "I am still able to stay in business and help adults get off of cigarettes. That is my main goal is to help adult users get off of cigarettes."

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced that there would be a ban on fruit, candy and dessert flavors of small cartridge e-cigarette devices, but keeping menthol and tobacco flavors.

However, there is still an exemption to tank system devices that are sold in most vape stores. The flavor ban does not apply to these systems.

"A big misconception right now is that children like the flavors -- that's why they are going after flavors. Personally, in my opinion, I believe that it is the high nicotine level that's the reason. It is not for the flavor; it is for the nicotine buzz," added Lavigne.

According to the Barren River District Health Department, you are still putting yourself at risk if you do vape.

"It causes what is called popcorn lung, which is where your airways get burned. We do know that vaping is going to cause lung disease and the potential of lung cancer long term," added Stuart.

However, the health department says that all long-term effects to vaping are still unknown at this time since it is still so new.