Health officials confirm first COVID-19 related death in Lexington

The first death related to COVID-19 in Lexington was confirmed Monday.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh reported the victim was a person in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

“This is a sad day for our city and especially for the family and friends of this victim,” Mayor Gorton said. “Let’s all make sure our elderly neighbors are cared for and protected. And let’s do everything we can to slow down this virus.”

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department now believes that sustained person-to-person spread of COVID-19 is occurring in Lexington because not all new cases can be connected to previous cases or to travel outside of the community.