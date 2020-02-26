Health officials on coronavirus

Covid-19, the coronavirus that emerged in China late last year is causing alarm around the world.

Medical professionals say the virus is affecting people from China, Italy, South Korea, parts of Europe, as well as the U.S.

If you are traveling back to the U.S. from any of the affected areas you may be asked to be quarantined.

"So when we first approach a low-risk individual we ask them if they will voluntarily comply with isolation or self-quarantine procedures which are often staying at home and social distancing for a period of time," said Steven Stack, Kentucky Health Commissioner.

Bowling Green medical professionals say it is not yet an epidemic, and while it is important to take all the necessary precautions there is no need for alarm.

The World Health Organization says the number of new cases reported outside China exceeded the number of new cases in China for the first time.

Worries over the economic fallout from the disease are multiplying.

A growing list of countries have cases of the virus, which has sickened about 81,000 people around the globe.