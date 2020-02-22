Health officials worry as untraceable virus clusters emerge

In the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not the rising numbers that are worrying experts: It’s that they can’t trace where some disease clusters started.

When new clusters emerge, health officials try to find the first patient, the person who sparked it. But when they can’t, it’s a signal the disease might be spreading too widely for tried-and-true public health steps to stamp it out.

The World Health Organization insists the worst-case isn’t here yet. But it also points to spikes in cases in Iran and South Korea to warn that time may be running out to contain the virus.

Virus cases jump in S Korea to 346, China daily count drops

South Korea has reported a six-fold jump in viral infections in four days to 346, most of them linked to a church and a hospital in and around the fourth-largest city where schools were closed and worshipers and others told to avoid mass gatherings.

China meanwhile says the daily count of new virus cases there fell significantly to 397, with another 109 people dying of the disease, most in the epicenter of Hubei province.

The new figures bring the total number of cases in mainland China to 76,288 with 2,345 deaths, as strict quarantine measures and travel bans continue to contain the disease that emerged in China in December and has since spread worldwide.

