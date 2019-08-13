Heat Advisory Tuesday, Then Stormy

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

...SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE STORMS TUESDAY EVENING...

It's been another hot and humid day as we climbed to 92° but we will see even warmer temperatures heading into Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits ahead of a cold front. Look for a better chance of showers and thunderstorms - a few of which could be strong to severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. High pressure takes over Wednesday and takes away some of the oppressive heat and humidity for the rest of the workweek. Skies will stay sunny with a return to the 90s by the weekend.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Breezy, Hot and Humid, Scattered Storms Likely

High 93, Low 72, winds SW-12, Gusts to 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not As Humid

High 88, Low 65, winds NW-8

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 63, winds NW-8

