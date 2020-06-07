Heat And Humidity On For Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

After a humid and hot Saturday, Sunday felt much more pleasant with less humid air and warm sunshine. The dry sunny weather continues for the start of the week but humidity returns. Remnants of Cristobal will likely spread rain and storms into the region Tuesday into Wednesday. After Cristobal clears the region the humidity will drop along with temperatures. Temperatures ending the week in the mid to lower 80's and staying dry and sunny..

TONIGHT: Clear and Warm

Low 70, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 93, Low 65, winds E-9

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 93, Low 73, winds SE-9

