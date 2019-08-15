Heat, Humidity Coming Back

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Thursday was arguably our nicest day of the week so far! But get ready for the heat and humidity to return in full blast as the weekend gets underway. Big-time heat rebuilds for the weekend. Highs jump back into the lower 90s Saturday and again Sunday, with humidity sending heat indices back into the triple digits. Temps stay toasty well into the next week, although there could be some brief relief with widely scattered shower/storm chances each day Sunday through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid

High 90, Low 69, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 93, Low 70, winds S-6

SUNDAY: P/Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower Possible

High 93, Low 72, winds SW-6