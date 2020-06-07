Advertisement

Heat Is Back On For Sunday But Not For Humidity

(WBKO)
By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, June 6, 2020

We kicked off the weekend hot and humid with highs in the lower 90's. A cold front clears the area Saturday evening, we'll catch a slight break from the heat and mugginess Saturday night through Sunday night. In the tropics, "Cristobal" has regained Tropical Storm status with landfall expected in Louisiana Sunday night. Remnants of Cristobal will likely spread rain and storms into the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clear and Warm

Low 70, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 93, Low 65, winds E-9

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 93, Low 73, winds SE-9

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

Latest News

Forecast

Rain Returns Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Remnants of Cristobal will bring showers and storms on Tuesday.

Weather

Heat And Humidity On For Monday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heat and humidity return for Monday but rain chances return into Tuesday.

Weather

WATCH - Mainly Dry This Weekend

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
A small break in the high humidity Sunday before remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move in next week

Weather

A Sticky Situation this Friday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Showers are out of here and the sun is warming us on up with very humid conditions.

Latest News

Weather

Cloudy To Kick Off Our Friday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The main rain has moved off to the east. We will see these morning clouds break up more into the afternoon.

Weather

WATCH - Unsettled Start to the Weekend

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Relief from heat and humidity coming by Sunday

Weather

Pop Up Thunderstorms Fire Up Across The Region

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Along with the muggy conditions today, we contend with showers and thunderstorms so of which may have gusty winds and small hail.

Weather

Umbrellas Needed For The Afternoon

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers and thunderstorms break out into the afternoon as a front approaches the region.

Weather

WATCH - Storm Chances Climb

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Our work week ends unsettled

Weather

It Is Going To Be A Steamy Day

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with temperatures climbing into the 90's.