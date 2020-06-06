Heat Is Back On For Sunday But Not For Humidity

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, June 6, 2020

We kicked off the weekend hot and humid with highs in the lower 90's. A cold front clears the area Saturday evening, we'll catch a slight break from the heat and mugginess Saturday night through Sunday night. In the tropics, "Cristobal" has regained Tropical Storm status with landfall expected in Louisiana Sunday night. Remnants of Cristobal will likely spread rain and storms into the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clear and Warm

Low 70, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid

High 93, Low 65, winds E-9

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 93, Low 73, winds SE-9

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

