Heather French Henry discusses run for KY Secretary of State

Heather French Henry was in the studio today where she discussed a variety of topics about her run for Kentucky Secretary of State.

Q: What do you think you will do different as Secretary of State compared to republican Michael Adams?

"I bring a wealth of experience certainly not only leading a very large state wide department. But also it's about the character with which you manage your staff and your programs and services as well," said Henry.

Q: People are concerned about the integrity of the process, especially with the findings that have been coming out in the past couple of weeks with the current incumbent Secretary of State. What would you say to Kentuckians who are concerned about the integrity of office?

"Well, everyone should always be concerned. That's that keeps government on it's toes. Right, so anytime that you're concerned, for one, you should express those concerns. If you have something that happens to you or you feel there is something that is unfair when you go to vote or you feel that your vote was altered in someway, making sure you reach out to your local county clerk or secretary of state," said Henry. "Which does happen after every election, making sure that office is stepping up to the plate to answer or make any changes that need to be changed to make sure that voters do feel safe and secure."

Q: You have to have an ID to buy cigarettes, you have to have an ID to buy alcohol. Why don't you think more people are talking about this as important that elections are?

"Well, I think you also then on the flip side, those are great points of examples. For schools, when you register your children, its not required to have an ID. For a business you can have two bills that come to your current address to substantiate your address for that, so its a different form of identification," said Henry. I do believe that we both have different ideologies of what that looks like, certainly. But again on the photo ID, you make a great argument, for something as important as this should you be able to. Again, if we're going to mandate that then the conversation has to be around how will you make it affordable and accessible for all, not just some."

To learn more about Henry's campaign click here for more information.

