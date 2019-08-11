Heating On Up

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, August 11, 2019

What a weekend we head with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 90's. However, extremely hot weather is to come but only for a brief time. A warm boundary moves through Monday which will cause some clouds in the early hours of Monday. The heat really cranks up Tuesdays as highs climb to nearly 96° with heat indices anywhere between 108-116°. A cold front brings relief late in the day Tuesday but brings the chance for severe weather, as of now best chances for storms looks to be along i65 and to the east.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low 70, winds CALM

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 94, Low 75, winds SW-8

TUESDAY: Very Hot and Humid, Sct'd Storms Possible, Heat Index of 108-116°

High 96, Low 75, winds W-10, G20

