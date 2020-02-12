Heavy Rain, A Few Storms Possible Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Wednesday February 12, 2020

Light rain will start falling early Wednesday morning ahead of a Low Pressure system tracking towards South Central Ky. Intensity will through out the morning, as the Low advances closer. 1-2" of rain is possible in it's wake by early Thursday morning, providing a minor flooding threat for many areas, primarily east of I-65. A Marginal Risk for a few strong to severe storms also exists for late Wednesday, however the main severe threat looks to remain just south of our viewing area. This system moves out Thursday morning, with colder air to follow. Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free but chilly. Readings warm back up this weekend, but shower chances return Sunday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TODAY: Showers, A Thunderstorm Poss.

High 50, winds E-11, G-25

TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, A Few Strong Storms Poss.

Low 39, winds W-11

THURSDAY: Showers Ending, then Clearing, Colder

High 42, Low 17, winds NW-12

