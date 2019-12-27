Heavy Rain Coming This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, December 27, 2019

Unseasonably warm temperatures hang on through our weekend. A potent system arrives Saturday night with showers and a few thunderstorms that will persist through much of our Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, with anywhere from 1-3" possible. Showers move out Sunday evening. We hit the reset button as more average temperatures arrive on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year. Another shot at rain arrives Thursday.

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Breezy & Warm, Showers Toward Evening

High 68, Low 60, winds SE-10

SUNDAY: Breezy with Rain Likely, Thunder Possible

High 70, Low 40, winds S-15

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Colder

High 48, Low 31, winds SW-10