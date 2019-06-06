Heavy Rain Potential The Next Few Days

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

A slow moving system is easing into the region and interacting with tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As this system stalls, look for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with drenching downpours causing minor flooding. This unsettled pattern of wet weather will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. For those participating in the US 68 400 Mile Yard Sale, you should make preparations for sudden downpours, gusty winds, lightning and even some hail with a few storms. While it won't rain continuously, there will be periods of heavy rain and stronger storms. This setup looks to continue even into the beginning of next week!

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 80, Low 67, winds SE-5

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 82, Low 68, winds E-7

SATURDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms, Heavy Rains Likely

High 82, Low 68, winds E-9

