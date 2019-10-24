Heavy Rain Potential This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, October 24, 2019

...POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND...

Our slow warming trend continues into Thursday. The bright sunshine continues, as well. However, things turn more unsettled as the weekend closes in. A frontal system moves in Friday, stalling over the Tennessee Valley into Saturday. This spells a rainy conclusion to our week, with plenty more rain over the weekend. Some places could receive upwards of 2" or more of rain late Friday through Sunday morning. Some minor flooding is possible in low lying areas. Sunshine returns early next week with seasonable temperatures. Another system looks to bring showers and much cooler temperatures by Halloween!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 73, Low 45, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler, Showers Developing

High 65, Low 50, winds E-7

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Heavy At Times with Thunder

High 66, Low 49, winds SE-18

