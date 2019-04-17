Heavy Rain/Storms Arrive Late Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

...SEVERE STORMS, HEAVY RAINS POSSIBLE THURSDAY EVENING...

Dry weather holds on for now, but that changes Thursday. That's when our next system slowly works eastward, spreading showers and thunderstorms into the region. It appears many areas will get through most of Thursday itself with mainly dry conditions before widespread rain arrives Thursday evening. A few storms could reach severe limits late Thursday afternoon and evening, with locally damaging winds the main threat. Heavy rain of 1"+ is likely Thursday night into Friday. Good Friday looks blustery and MUCH colder with showers hanging on before we finally dry out Saturday. Easter Sunday looks great, with abundant sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures. Much of next week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a small shot for rain returning toward mid-week.

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Few Possibly Severe

High 75, Low 51, winds S-20, Gusts to 35

GOOD FRIDAY: Cloudy, Blustery & Much Colder with Scat'd Showers

AM High 58 (Temps Falling into 40s), Low 41, winds NW-12

SATURDAY: AM Showers, then Clearing Late

High 63, Low 42, winds NW-11