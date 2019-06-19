Heavy rains lead Kentucky county to declare emergency

An eastern Kentucky county has declared a state of emergency due to damages from heavy rain and flooding.

Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson told WYMT-TV that officials knew of around $75,000 in damages to roads and bridges on Monday and there are still places that need to be checked out.

He said county crews have been sawing trees and clearing debris in an effort to keep roadways open.

In addition to the damage, the station reports 9 people were forced to leave their homes due to high water.

David Watson says people with home damage should document it for insurance purposes.