Help KSP Cram the Cruiser for schools in Edmonson, Barren counties

As schools begin to prepare to welcome kids back from summer break, families will be having to look into getting school supplies. Local law enforcement are hoping to help out with that.

On Friday, Kentucky State Police Post 3 troopers will be stationed at several locations across Edmonson and Barren counties.

They're asking for the public's help as they "Cram the Cruiser" with school supplies.

The drive is looking for items like backpacks, composition books, folders and the like.

"That's obviously a big goal of ours is to help anybody, especially children, and to be able to get school supplies for children who may need those, that's real special to us and we try to do what we can to be able to provide those," said Trooper Daniel Priddy, of KSP Post 3.

They'll be stationed in Edmonson County -- over at the Chalybeate Dollar General and the Family Dollar in Brownsville. Those locations will be accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They'll also be in Barren County at the Cave City Dollar General Store off of Highway 90 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We like to go out and do what we can to try to get some school supplies for the children," Priddy said. "All the supplies we get in Edmonson County is going to go straight to the Edmonson County schools, and then same way with Cave City -- it'll go to the area school system."