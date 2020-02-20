Henderson County man charged with child porn offenses

A Henderson County man is behind bars on numerous child exploitation charges.

Kentucky State Police arrested 33-year-old Raymond Richard White Jr., on February 19th as a result of an undercover Internet crimes Against Children investigation.

According to the press release, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after the suspect began communicating with juveniles online and requesting nude images and videos of themselves.

KSP executed a search warrant at Henderson residence on Wednesday.

White currently has over 20 counts against him and was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

The investigation is currently ongoing.