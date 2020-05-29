Hendersonville man dies in I-65 accident

A Hendersonville man died Friday as the result of a single vehicle accident on I-65.

The Kentucky State Police responded to the accident today at 05:53 a.m. KSP said the accident happened southbound on I-65 near the 15 mile marker.

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation showed that 54-year-old Ricky E. Diaz of Hendersonville, TN, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet passenger vehicle southbound on I-65 when his vehicle, for an unknown reason, left the right shoulder of the road. KSP said Diaz's vehicle struck a cluster of trees and overturned before coming to final rest.

Diaz was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

The investigation is still ongoing.