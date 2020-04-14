Henkel says KY Labor Cabinet has temporarily suspended production

A statement from Henkel says the Kentucky Labor Cabinet has temporarily suspended production at the Bowling Green plant.

The statement from the company reads:

"While we have taken significant measures to safeguard our employees, we will cooperate fully with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet to understand their feedback and to take appropriate actions that may be necessary so we can resume production of laundry detergent products that are so essential to society to help consumers maintain home hygiene during this crisis. We remain committed to help lower the probability of virus spread in our community."