Henkel to partner with ALPLA, Inc for $130 million expansion to Bowling Green production facility

Tuesday morning Henkel announced a partnership with ALPLA, Inc. to invest over $130 million towards enhancing laundry detergent production at its Bowling Green, KY facility. The investment will be used to build infrastructure, including a new bottle production area onto the Henkel campus, and will increase efficiency, create capacity for growth and drive energy savings. Additionally, ALPLA will hire 60 employees once construction is complete.

Henkel, a global leader in laundry & home care, beauty care and adhesives, is the largest operation in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park and the largest laundry plant within the company at more than 2 million square feet.

“This new investment at our flagship laundry detergent production facility will help us build on our strong market position in the U.S. laundry market, with our iconic brands that consumers know and love -- including globally renowned Persil®; Snuggle®, with its well-loved Snuggle bear; and ‘all®, the trusted family brand; along with brands from our retailer partners,” said Stephan Fuesti-Molnar, President of Henkel Consumer Goods North America. “With 70% of U.S. households buying laundry and home care products made by Henkel, we are well positioned for sustainable long-term growth in the region.”

“Henkel has been a major economic development engine in our community,” said Ron Bunch, President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “Beyond Henkel’s direct employment contribution and community service efforts, the investment partnership with ALPLA is a prime example of how the company’s supplier network, especially within the transportation and packaging sectors, further magnifies their economic impact locally.”

ALPLA, Inc., a world leader in the development and production of plastic packaging solutions, celebrated the groundbreaking of their expansion in the Kentucky Transpark this past April. The expansion includes a $6.9 million capital investment, the cornerstone of which is an additional 60,000 square-feet of warehouse space.

“ALPLA is a family owned business and has been manufacturing bottles for more than 60 years,” said Philipp Lehner, ALPLA Chief Financial Officer. “We are pleased to build on our presence in the Bowling Green area and expand our 34-year global partnership with Henkel.”

Following the construction of the new 170,000 sq. ft. packaging operation, ALPLA will hire and manage 60 employees, bringing specialized expertise and training to their expanding staff at the new operation. The ALPLA-managed packaging operation will have an economic impact on South Central Kentucky totaling more than $275 million over a ten year period and will begin operations in mid-2020. This partnership represents an innovative supply chain approach to drive efficiency and sustainability.

“We are thrilled about this partnered investment between Henkel and ALPLA,” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. “It’s always a good day when we celebrate the continued growth of companies in our community.”

“Seeing local businesses continue to grow and become more efficient across the South Central Kentucky region is very exciting,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “Warren County is a great place to do business and this investment between ALPLA and Henkel is another great example of our strong business community.”

Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation Interim President & CEO Dewayne McDonald added, “Congratulations to Henkel and ALPLA on their most recent expansion in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park. This has been an exciting project to work on and we look forward to working with them as they continue to grow.”

Climbing from number six in 2013 to number one in 2018, Bowling Green has been ranked for six consecutive years in Site Selection Magazine’s “Top 10 Metro Areas for New and Expanded Facilities” among metro areas with populations less than 200,000. Bowling Green was also ranked 2018’s ‘Best Place to Live in Kentucky’ by TIME.com.

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed seven economic development projects totaling $264.5 million in capital investment and 751 new jobs for 2019.