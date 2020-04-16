Henkel to resume production on Friday

Henkel says it will resume production at the Bowling Green facility on Friday, April 17 after being asked on April 14 to temporarily suspend production to to put in place additional social distancing measures by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

A statement from the company is below:

"On April 14, we were directed by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet to take a temporary shutdown at our Bowling Green Laundry and Home Care facility to put in place additional social distancing measures.

While we had already taken significant measures to safeguard our employees prior to the inspection, we have cooperated fully with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and satisfied their requirements for a restart of production. We acknowledge the support of the Labor Cabinet and are pleased that a safe start-up of operations is currently underway so we can resume production on Friday, April 17 of the laundry detergent products that are so essential to society to help consumers maintain home hygiene during this crisis.

We’re extremely grateful for the contributions of our employees. Our top priority is the safety of our team members and their families and to help lower the probability of viral spread in the community."