Henry wins Democratic nod for Secretary of State

Heather French Henry, a former Kentucky veterans affairs commissioner and Miss America, has won the Democratic nomination for Kentucky Secretary of State.

Henry defeated three other Democrats in early vote totals.

Henry won Miss America in 2000 and has been a longtime advocate for veterans. She defeated three other Democrats for the nomination, teacher and business owner Jason Griffith; former Air Force Capt. Jason Belcher; and comic book artist Geoff Sebesta.

Henry was veterans affairs commissioner under former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and served as deputy commissioner under Republican Gov. Matt Bevin until she resigned to run for office.

Four Democrats and four Republicans were seeking to succeed Alison Lundergan Grimes, who can't run again due to term limits.

